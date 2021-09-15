$4.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Edison International (NYSE:EIX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Edison International (NYSE:EIX) will post sales of $4.76 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Edison International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.72 billion. Edison International posted sales of $4.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Edison International will report full year sales of $14.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.17 billion to $14.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $14.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.28 billion to $15.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Edison International.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 263.2% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edison International stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,410,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,121. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edison International (EIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.