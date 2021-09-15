4,068 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Acquired by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $433,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1,202.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CRBN stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,878. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.10. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 12-month low of $126.26 and a 12-month high of $173.31.

