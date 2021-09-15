4,531 Shares in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 11.4% during the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 14.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 28,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.13.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $67.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $33.29 and a 1 year high of $69.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 50.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 80.68%.

In related news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $68,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

