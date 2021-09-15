4,623 Shares in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Acquired by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Utz Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,164,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,409,000 after purchasing an additional 122,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Utz Brands by 40.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,191 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Utz Brands by 4.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,122,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,939,000 after purchasing an additional 230,885 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Utz Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,710,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,405,000 after purchasing an additional 15,030 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Utz Brands by 29.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,037,000 after purchasing an additional 237,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

UTZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.96.

In other news, Director John W. Altmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $93,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UTZ stock opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.42. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

