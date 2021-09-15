$479.75 Million in Sales Expected for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) to post $479.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $481.50 million and the lowest is $478.00 million. Oceaneering International reported sales of $439.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.35 million.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 51.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 183,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 62,274 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 40.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 269,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 77,833 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 412,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 198.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 160,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 106,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the first quarter worth about $410,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OII stock opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. Oceaneering International has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 3.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.44.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

