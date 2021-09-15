4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS) Short Interest Up 2,500.0% in August

4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 2,500.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of 4D pharma in the second quarter valued at $2,089,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of 4D pharma by 176.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in 4D pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Ursa Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in 4D pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $1,752,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in 4D pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of 4D pharma in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 4D pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of LBPS opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. 4D pharma has a twelve month low of $7.94 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.75 million, a P/E ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.34.

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company develops therapeutic candidates, such as MRx0518; MRx-4DP000 for the treatment of asthma and COVID-19; MRx0029 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease.

