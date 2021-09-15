4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS) Short Interest Up 2,500.0% in August

4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 2,500.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of 4D pharma in the second quarter valued at $2,089,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of 4D pharma by 176.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in 4D pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Ursa Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in 4D pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $1,752,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in 4D pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LBPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of 4D pharma in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 4D pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.
About 4D pharma
4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company develops therapeutic candidates, such as MRx0518; MRx-4DP000 for the treatment of asthma and COVID-19; MRx0029 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease.
