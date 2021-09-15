$59.00 Million in Sales Expected for Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) to report $59.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.99 million. Benefitfocus posted sales of $63.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full year sales of $257.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $256.54 million to $260.35 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $255.88 million, with estimates ranging from $249.13 million to $263.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05).

A number of research firms have issued reports on BNFT. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of BNFT opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. Benefitfocus has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $364.81 million, a P/E ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.47.

In other news, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $28,271.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,731.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNFT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Benefitfocus by 46,387.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Benefitfocus by 161.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Benefitfocus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Benefitfocus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Benefitfocus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

