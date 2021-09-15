$590.90 Million in Sales Expected for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to post sales of $590.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $615.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $513.36 million. Equity Residential reported sales of $622.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full-year sales of $2.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.14.

Equity Residential stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.78. 1,321,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,109,437. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.55. The firm has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $86.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,044,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,325,000 after acquiring an additional 98,338 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 39.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 28.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

