$62.81 Billion in Sales Expected for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) will report $62.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.41 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $63.39 billion. Costco Wholesale reported sales of $53.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full year sales of $196.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $195.66 billion to $196.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $210.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $207.47 billion to $212.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Costco Wholesale.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $458.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,360,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,726. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $469.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $202.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $438.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,519. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 90.0% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 88,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after purchasing an additional 41,805 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,607,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 48.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,671,000 after buying an additional 203,639 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 27.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

