$673.83 Million in Sales Expected for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will post $673.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $679.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $671.00 million. F5 Networks reported sales of $614.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full-year sales of $2.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow F5 Networks.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $651.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.94 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 price target (down from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.11.

In other F5 Networks news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.28, for a total transaction of $202,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,553.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 472 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $99,252.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,996.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,859 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,207. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 16.4% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180,097 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $593,597,000 after purchasing an additional 447,727 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 361.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,047 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $94,645,000 after purchasing an additional 397,114 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,062,091,000 after purchasing an additional 357,791 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 8,285.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $48,176,000 after purchasing an additional 255,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 15.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,830,993 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $341,773,000 after purchasing an additional 247,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

FFIV stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.05. 303,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,259. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $116.79 and a 1-year high of $216.15.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F5 Networks (FFIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.