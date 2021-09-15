6,742 Shares in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of PEJ opened at $49.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.32 and a 200-day moving average of $48.83. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $55.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

