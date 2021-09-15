$8.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will announce $8.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $8.50 billion. Arrow Electronics posted sales of $7.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year sales of $34.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.25 billion to $34.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $34.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.33 billion to $35.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 11,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $1,364,630.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,720.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total transaction of $345,738.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,041.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,764 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARW stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.94. 4,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,828. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.88. Arrow Electronics has a 52-week low of $75.27 and a 52-week high of $124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

