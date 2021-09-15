$8.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) will post $8.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.44 billion. Enterprise Products Partners posted sales of $6.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full-year sales of $36.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.89 billion to $37.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $36.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.50 billion to $39.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.29. 6,868,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,685,449. The firm has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.24. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $25.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,331.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 608,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,684,000 after purchasing an additional 566,006 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 373.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 846,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,414,000 after purchasing an additional 667,146 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 29.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,042,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,283,000 after purchasing an additional 463,362 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.9% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $328,000. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

