8,498 Shares in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Acquired by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.63. The company had a trading volume of 275,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,216,152. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $116.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.11 and its 200 day moving average is $110.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

