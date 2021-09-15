$866.30 Million in Sales Expected for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) will post $866.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $859.80 million to $872.80 million. Valmont Industries reported sales of $733.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full-year sales of $3.43 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Valmont Industries.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $894.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VMI shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.67.

NYSE:VMI traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.77. The stock had a trading volume of 132,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,615. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.20. Valmont Industries has a twelve month low of $117.36 and a twelve month high of $265.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMI. FMR LLC increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 329.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,031,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,558,000 after purchasing an additional 791,504 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,442,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 49,353.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 346,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,831,000 after purchasing an additional 345,971 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,107,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 379.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 324,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,119,000 after purchasing an additional 256,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valmont Industries (VMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.