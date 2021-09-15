8,767 Shares in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTK. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Playtika during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Playtika during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Playtika during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Playtika by 1,056.8% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Playtika during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Playtika from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $28.10 on Wednesday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $36.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 117.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average is $25.67.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $659.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.31 million. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

