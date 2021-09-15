$887.71 Million in Sales Expected for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to post $887.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $880.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $894.79 million. Xilinx reported sales of $766.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full year sales of $3.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Xilinx.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $878.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.76 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

XLNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

XLNX stock opened at $155.58 on Wednesday. Xilinx has a 52 week low of $96.71 and a 52 week high of $159.30. The company has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.32.

In other news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,912.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 7.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 827,899 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $119,747,000 after purchasing an additional 56,261 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,321 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Xilinx by 485.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 13,434 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 11,138 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in Xilinx by 2,563.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 81,545 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $11,795,000 after buying an additional 78,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xilinx (XLNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.