$9.92 Million in Sales Expected for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) will announce $9.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.51 million to $10.33 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $32.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.30 million to $33.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $119.97 million, with estimates ranging from $96.96 million to $142.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 million.

Separately, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KNSA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 205,803 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $153,000. Logos Global Management LP raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,144,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $5,576,000. 42.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.14. 241,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,984. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $24.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $831.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of -0.08.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

