A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Receives $64.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

AOS stock opened at $68.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $49.97 and a 12-month high of $73.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.21.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $859.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

