A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

AMKBY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

AMKBY stock opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.44. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $15.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.41.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 27.74%. On average, research analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.