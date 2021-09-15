AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in AbbVie by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 1.5% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price for the company. Argus boosted their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.47.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,020,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $121.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.80. The firm has a market cap of $191.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.