Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 17th

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th.

NYSE AGD opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.81. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $12.66.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,391 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

