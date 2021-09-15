Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on September 30th

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th.

ACP opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $12.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.53.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,232 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

