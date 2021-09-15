Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ACP)

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th.

Shares of NYSE:ACP opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.53. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $12.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,232 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

