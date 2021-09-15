ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ABM Industries were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $45.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.78 and a 200 day moving average of $48.64. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.84%. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $220,718.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $74,016.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABM shares. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, FIX raised shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

