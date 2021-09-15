abrdn plc Acquires 20,314 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 914,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,314 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.46% of L3Harris Technologies worth $197,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 19,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total transaction of $13,935,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.79, for a total value of $19,739,699.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 370,609 shares of company stock valued at $85,440,562. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on LHX. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.77.

Shares of LHX stock traded up $2.56 on Wednesday, reaching $229.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,211. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.52. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $235.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.