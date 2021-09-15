abrdn plc Buys 285,186 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,719,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 285,186 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 0.7% of abrdn plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. abrdn plc’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $322,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.2% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,882,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,828,000 after buying an additional 3,680,812 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,430,910,000 after buying an additional 2,990,090 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.7% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,626,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,850 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at about $230,334,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 23.2% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,617,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.95. The stock had a trading volume of 60,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,345. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.41 and a 52 week high of $122.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,645 shares of company stock valued at $913,410 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

