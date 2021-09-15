abrdn plc Has $530.78 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

abrdn plc raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,712,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,264 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 1.2% of abrdn plc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. abrdn plc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $530,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.47.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $1.95 on Wednesday, reaching $108.43. The stock had a trading volume of 248,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,020,889. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.80. The company has a market cap of $191.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $121.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

