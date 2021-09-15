abrdn plc Sells 77,600 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

abrdn plc lessened its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,816,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 77,600 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $170,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth about $395,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 9,241 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,989,000 after acquiring an additional 74,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 77,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,172,000 after acquiring an additional 11,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.73.

NASDAQ HZNP traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.02. 12,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.46. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $66.41 and a 12-month high of $111.70.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 23,250 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $2,507,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,775.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson sold 7,542 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total transaction of $802,016.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,645.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,868 shares of company stock worth $9,598,929 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.