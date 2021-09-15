abrdn plc Sells 975,885 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

abrdn plc lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,713,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975,885 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.07% of Johnson & Johnson worth $282,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,095,660. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $435.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

