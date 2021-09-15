Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $169.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $194.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.05.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

A number of research firms have commented on AYI. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.30.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

