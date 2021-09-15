Add.xyz (ADD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,575.00

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 15th. One Add.xyz coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular exchanges. Add.xyz has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $4,575.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Add.xyz has traded up 11.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Add.xyz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00064942 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.91 or 0.00149255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00014450 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.35 or 0.00798528 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00046394 BTC.

About Add.xyz

Add.xyz (ADD) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 6,111,581 coins. The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz . Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Buying and Selling Add.xyz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Add.xyz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Add.xyz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Add.xyz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Add.xyz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.