AdEx (ADX) Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. AdEx has a total market capitalization of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00062956 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.36 or 0.00148850 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00014232 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.55 or 0.00833447 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00046096 BTC.

About AdEx

AdEx (ADX) is a coin. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

