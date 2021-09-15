Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) by 2,905.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,595 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 47.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $323,000.

NYSEARCA:SPEU opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $30.81 and a 52-week high of $43.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.86.

