Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.08 Million Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,364 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBJP. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the second quarter worth $257,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $364,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF alerts:

BBJP stock opened at $61.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.