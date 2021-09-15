Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $981,000 Stock Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Novanta by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 2.4% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 6.1% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Novanta by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Novanta by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 45,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $150.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Novanta Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.15 and a 12-month high of $156.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.97 and its 200-day moving average is $136.72.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Novanta had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $167.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

NOVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $1,232,371.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,603,550.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,438,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,053 shares in the company, valued at $22,443,542.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,703 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

