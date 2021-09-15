Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $6,945,000. UBP Investment Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 100,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after buying an additional 23,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter.

CMDY opened at $57.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.39 and a 200 day moving average of $53.15. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $41.15 and a 12 month high of $57.15.

