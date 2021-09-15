Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,636,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,278,000 after acquiring an additional 281,277 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter valued at about $30,767,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 48.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 448,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,519,000 after purchasing an additional 146,979 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1,734.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,217,000 after purchasing an additional 136,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 39.2% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 477,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,228,000 after buying an additional 134,620 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. reduced their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $113.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.80. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $134.93. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.73%.

In other news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $365,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

