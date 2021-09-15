Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,936 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,262,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,485 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 98.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,540,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,565,000 after purchasing an additional 765,997 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at $4,265,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 491,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after buying an additional 279,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,344,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,469,000 after acquiring an additional 239,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FNB shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 price objective (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.87.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,827 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $32,651.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNB opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average of $12.42. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $13.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $307.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

