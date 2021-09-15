Adynxx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADYX) Short Interest Update

Adynxx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADYX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADYX opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18. Adynxx has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $2.40.

About Adynxx

Adynxx, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of novel, disease-modifying products for the treatment of pain and inflammation. The company was founded by Julien Mamet in 1997 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

