aelf Hits Market Cap of $401.66 Million (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 15th. One aelf coin can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001529 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $401.66 million and approximately $117.08 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.56 or 0.00336899 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00063917 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002876 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.24 or 0.00149723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014325 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $392.97 or 0.00814408 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (ELF) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . aelf’s official website is aelf.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

aelf Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

