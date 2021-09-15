Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Aemetis stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.37. The company had a trading volume of 21,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,094. Aemetis has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $27.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average of $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $455.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.16.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aemetis will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Aemetis by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aemetis by 2,069.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

