Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) will announce ($0.61) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.71) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.57). Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.65) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($2.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($0.83). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.35% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AERI. Raymond James set a $15.65 target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.28.

Shares of AERI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.79. The company had a trading volume of 657,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,992. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average is $16.74. The company has a market capitalization of $745.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

