Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires 1,288 Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TPTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,950,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 567.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,969,000 after acquiring an additional 395,149 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 11.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,055,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,876,000 after purchasing an additional 110,475 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 94.7% in the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 135,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 66,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $279,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $139,988.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,348.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TPTX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $77.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.74. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.73 and a fifty-two week high of $141.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

