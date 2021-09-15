Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SFIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Stitch Fix from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

SFIX opened at $35.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.11 and a 200 day moving average of $51.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.89 and a beta of 1.97. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $113.76.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 198,876 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $11,858,975.88. Also, major shareholder Mitchell Lasky sold 9,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $598,609.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 392,977 shares of company stock valued at $21,831,483. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

