Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 3,764 NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,764 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,345,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,180,000 after acquiring an additional 53,081 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 33.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $84.52 on Wednesday. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.97 and a 12 month high of $134.33. The stock has a market cap of $56.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.71.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $5.46. NetEase had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $34.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.12%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NTES shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. CLSA dropped their target price on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HSBC lowered their price objective on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.63.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

