Aigen Investment Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,347 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Fortive were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Fortive by 4.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,220,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,520,000 after purchasing an additional 619,379 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Fortive by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,190,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,204 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Fortive by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,130,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,593 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,068,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,617,000 after purchasing an additional 606,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,545,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,757,000 after purchasing an additional 607,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $74.98 on Wednesday. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $60.82 and a 52-week high of $82.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.78 and a 200-day moving average of $71.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.40%.

FTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.55.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

