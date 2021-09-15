Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth $29,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.30.

Shares of EWBC opened at $71.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.49 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.76.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.