Aigen Investment Management LP Reduces Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,963,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671,397 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $688,857,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,940,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $590,435,000 after purchasing an additional 100,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,437,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $366,184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,358,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $204,089,000 after buying an additional 12,040 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PPG. Susquehanna raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.55.

PPG stock opened at $150.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $116.95 and a one year high of $182.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.37.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

