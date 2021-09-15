Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Receives $56.57 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.57.
Several brokerages have recently commented on AKRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th.
In other Akero Therapeutics news, CFO William Richard White sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $159,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,732.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $433,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,290. 7.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $887.59 million, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 0.52. Akero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $37.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.47.
Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.11). Equities analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Akero Therapeutics Company Profile
Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.
